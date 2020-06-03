Cyclone Nisarga in Navi Mumbai: Fallen banyan tree traps 25 people in their homes; rescued unhurt after 4 hours

A total of 25 members of six families were trapped inside their homes at Sector 2 in Nerul after an old banyan tree fell in front of their houses and blocked their gates on Wednesday afternoon during the Nisarga cyclone. It took four hours for the fire brigade team to cut the huge tree into pieces, and rescued all of them. None of them reported any injures.

According to an official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), a huge banyan tree fell at around 3 pm in front of six LIG houses in the area due to strong wind. Since the tree toppled outwards, it just blocked the gates.

“The tree was so huge that it completely blocked 6 houses and people inside their homes were trapped and could not come out,” said the official. He added that none of them had been injured as they were inside their homes.

Annasaheb Misal, the municipal commissioner also visited the site and consoled rescued persons as they were in shock. They were provided with food and other essential items that were necessary for them.