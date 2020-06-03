Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra: At least three dead - read full details

Cyclone Nisarga began its passage through Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon with strong wind at over 100 kmph. The cyclone made landfall in the afternoon at Raigad district, bringing heavy rain to the neighbouring districts including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

As per a PTI report, two people were killed and three others injured in cyclone-related incidents in Pune, while another was killed in the Raigad district. Reportedly, at least seven people have been injured in Mumbai.

Manjabai Anant Navale (65), resident of Vahagaon village in Khed tehsil, died as a wall of her house collapsed and tin sheets on the roof were blown away in the wind, while three other members of the family were injured.

In another incident, 52-year-old Prakash Mokar of Mokarwadi's Haveli tehsil died after the roof of his house was blown away. Reportedly, he had been injured while trying to catch the tin sheets that made up the roof.

A 58-year-old man was killed in Maharashtra's Raigad district after a transformer fell on him.