Cars trapped under fallen trees; citizens evacuated from damaged homes -- How Cyclone Nisarga hit Navi Mumbai

A total of 66 citizens from Durgamata Sambhajinagar in Belapur ward have been shifted to Civic School No. 4 in Sector 8 of Belapur after strong winds and heavy rain damaged some of their homes on Wednesday afternoon.
The civic body had also arranged meals for them.
In Sarsole at Sector 6 in Nerul, around 125 people were shifted to a school and provided with food.
A total 33 tree falling incidents were reported across Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). In Sector 21 in Nerul, a huge tree fell on a stationary car, while in Seawoods a car driver had a narrow escape after he applied the brakes upon seeing a tree falling. But even as he escaped unharmed, the front of his car came under the tree.
A huge tree also fell in Jui Nagar near Chincholi Talao. Even in Kharghar and Panvel tree falling incidents were reported.
Rashid Shaikh, a resident of Ulwe said that the speed of the wind was so high that it felt as though the window glass would break. He added that it was difficult to stand in the balcony.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been vigilant and had made all possible preparations for Cyclone Nisarga. A statement issued by the PRO of NMMC said that all departments and the disaster management team of the NMMC have been ready since last night to control the situation.
Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal is keeping a close watch on the situation in all the departments and is in constant dialogue with all officials regarding the measures.
