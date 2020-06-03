Cars trapped under fallen trees; citizens evacuated from damaged homes -- How Cyclone Nisarga hit Navi Mumbai

A total of 66 citizens from Durgamata Sambhajinagar in Belapur ward have been shifted to Civic School No. 4 in Sector 8 of Belapur after strong winds and heavy rain damaged some of their homes on Wednesday afternoon.

The civic body had also arranged meals for them.

In Sarsole at Sector 6 in Nerul, around 125 people were shifted to a school and provided with food.