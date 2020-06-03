Cyclone Nisarga affects Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol advises citizens to stay indoors as trees collapse

Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, said the India Meteorological Department. The landfall will continue for three hours, it added.

Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Bhavnagar, Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, and Navsari districts in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, strong winds and heavy rains are also being witnessed in Pune. Trees have collapsed on to the grounds at many places across the city. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mayor has advised the citizens to stay indoors.

Taking to Twitter, Mohol wrote, "The rains along with strong winds are causing tree collapsing incidents in many parts of the city and Pune Municipal Corporation's fire brigade is fully equipped. The process of removal of collapsed trees is in full swing. I also request the citizens to avoid going out!"