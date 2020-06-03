Cyclone Nisarga affects Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol advises citizens to stay indoors as trees collapse

Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, said the India Meteorological Department. The landfall will continue for three hours, it added.
Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Bhavnagar, Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, and Navsari districts in Gujarat.
Meanwhile, strong winds and heavy rains are also being witnessed in Pune. Trees have collapsed on to the grounds at many places across the city. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mayor has advised the citizens to stay indoors.
Taking to Twitter, Mohol wrote, "The rains along with strong winds are causing tree collapsing incidents in many parts of the city and Pune Municipal Corporation's fire brigade is fully equipped. The process of removal of collapsed trees is in full swing. I also request the citizens to avoid going out!"
The neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad has also issued warning for its citizens.
Here’s the list of the guidelines by PCMC for its residents:
1. Avoid going out for 2-3 days.
2. Unnecessary travel should be avoided.
3. There is a possibility of power cut in the city, so to avoid inconvenience keep mobile phones and batteries charged.
4. Fill your water tanks in advance to avoid the inconvenience due to power cut.
5. Tin sheets used in establishments can fly off due to heavy winds, so establishments with such tin sheets should take care.
6. There is a possibility that kachha homes/ zopadis or huts and walls will collapse due to heavy rain, so stay away from them.