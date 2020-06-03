Cyclone Nisarga Impact in Navi Mumbai: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur today

On Wednesday, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, the city received a total average of 19.36 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 4.00 pm. Belapur received 28.80 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne and Airoli received 25.20 mm, 15.00 mm, 14.80 mm and 13.00 mm respectively.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' made landfall near Alibaug on the north coast of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday adding the landfall process will be completed during the next three hours.

'Nisarga', the first cyclone to hit Mumbai in 72 years, has started landfall with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.

The Met department has warned of storm surges inundating low-lying areas of Maharashtra.

Units of NDRF and Indian Navy have been deployed at various locations around Mumbai and places along Maharashtra and Gujarat.

NDRF Commandant Anupam Srivastava said that 20 teams have been deployed across the state, which includes five teams that were airlifted from Visakhapatnam, to assist in the evacuation operations.

The civic body has also directed the contractors of the respective healthcare facilities to again review the safety and stability of the structures set up by them.

