CRPF Awards Contract To ICOMM CARACAL For 200 CSR 338 Sniper Rifles Under Make In India

200 CSR 338 Sniper Rifles |

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has awarded a contract to ICOMM CARACAL, an Indo-United Arab Emirates (UAE) partnership, to procure 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles. The high-end rifles will be manufactured at the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad.

ICOMM–CARACAL Partnership

Indian defence and integrated engineering firm ICOMM, which is a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., in collaboration with CARACAL, a UAE-based small arms manufacturer, has been awarded the contract. The CSR 338 is a high-performance bolt-action sniper rifle. Chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, the CSR 338 features a 27-inch barrel with a 10-round magazine, ambidextrous magazine release and safety mechanisms, a two-stage adjustable precision trigger, and a four-position, telescopic, foldable stock.

Production Under ‘Make in India’

Under the ‘Make In India’ campaign, the sniper rifles will be produced and delivered at the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, which started operations in April. The facility serves as a local manufacturing hub producing a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons to meet the critical requirements of the Indian armed forces, the central armed police forces, and the global export requirements. The delivery of CARACAL’s first India-produced CSR 338 sniper rifles is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Significance of UAE–India Defence Ties

Hamad Alameri, chief executive officer of CARACAL, said, “Following the launch of the ICOMM CARACAL small arms complex, we are advancing our partnership with ICOMM and solidifying our commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative. This historic transfer of technology in small arms technology is a significant milestone in UAE-India defence collaboration and directly reflects our long-standing efforts to support India’s security requirements and growing defence industry.”

Strengthening India’s Defence Ecosystem

Sumanth Paturu, director of ICOMM Tele Ltd, said, “This is validation of our long-term strategy to build sovereign defence capabilities in India. Together with CARACAL, we are not just supplying the most advanced CSR-338 sniper system to CRPF, we are transferring world-class technology, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Hyderabad and strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem.”

