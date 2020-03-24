'Crisis is severe, but the government is strong': Uddhav Thackeray urges police to show restraint in implementation of curfew

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured the citizens of the state that the crisis is severe but the government is strong enough to take the situation head-on. Thackeray also urged the people to strictly follow the government orders and remain indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 17,226 lives and infecting 394,605 globally.

Uddhav said that a state-wide curfew has been imposed, however, essential goods will be available. He thanked the Central government for extending their cooperation in suspending domestic air travel.

The district borders have already been closed, however, transportation of essential goods, agriculture and food grain transportation will continue during this period.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a raid, 25 lakh masks worth of Rs 15 crore were seized by the Mumbai crime branch. Out of the 25 lakh masks almost 3.25 lakh masks were N95 masks which are recommended by the experts for preventing against the virus.

Taking cognisance of this, Chief Minsiter thanked the police for nabbing the hoarders. "Such things will not be tolerated," he said.

Uddhav also urged the police to show restraint in implementation of the curfew. Videos of cops beating up the citizens, roaming amidst the curfew, had gone viral.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 107 after 5 from Mumbai and 1 from Ahemdnagar tested positive for the deadly virus.