Amid coronavirus outbreak, 25 lakh masks worth Rs 15-Rs 20 crore seized by Mumbai police

Mumbai police has seized 25 lakh masks worth Rs 15-20 crore, says Free Press Journal reporter Sachin Gaad.
The seizure was conducted in the supervision of Mumbai police commissioner.
The state home minister is likely to visit the Bandra unit of crime branch.
This is a developing story.
