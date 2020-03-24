Latest coronavirus update in India: Xiaomi to donate N95 masks, hazmat suits in Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka

Amid the global pandemic coronavirus, Chinese electronics company Xiaomi announced that it will donate lakhs of N95 and protective suits in India. According to Xiaomi's Global Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India Manu Jain, the masks will be distributed in Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka.

Hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals like AIIMS will also be donated by Xiaomi.

"At Xiaomi India, we've taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meeri, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitised," said Jain.

"Across all Mi Homes, we have activated ‘Delivery on Call' service which allows users to call up their closest Mi Home and order their favorite smartphone for home delivery. All Mi Home staff also wears masks at all times and keeps their hands sanitised for walk-in customers," he added.