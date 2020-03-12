Coronavirus to have minimal impact on smartphone business: Xiaomi

New Delhi: While admitting that supplies of an important TV component have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese technology company Xiaomi on Thursday said that the impact of the outbreak on its smartphone business in India would be minimal.

This is because of the "exceptional job" in managing the balance of supplies done by the supply chain team and partners of the company, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi, told IANS.

"While there has been some impact on our supply chain, the entire Xiaomi global organisation realise that India is a very important market. That's why we ensure that the present condition should not impact us as far as smartphones are concerned, which is why we continue to launch new smartphones in India," Muralikrishnan told IANS.