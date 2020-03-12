Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour variants, interstellar black, aurora blue and glacier white in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting March 25.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in same three colour variants in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively starting March 17.

Both the devices will be available across all offline partner stores soon.

In terms of specifications, both the smartphones feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Both the phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.