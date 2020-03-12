OnePlus announces 30mn investment in 5G research, development labs

According to the company, supporting both hardware and software research and development, OnePlus' 5G labs, located in Shenzhen and Taipei, mainly focus on achieving better user experiences of 5G technology on OnePlus' devices.

The scope of OnePlus 5G labs includes research and development in areas like radio frequency (RF) circuits, antennas and multi-media (camera, audio, and display).

The smartphone maker has also confirmed that its next product series will include a full lineup of 5G devices, further solidifying OnePlus as a leader in bringing users into the 5G era.

"OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G, including one of the first smartphone manufacturers to have 5G support across a full product line up," said Lau.

"With our commitment to R&D in our 5G labs, I'm confident that we will bring a faster and smoother user experience with 5G," Lau added.

Additionally, the company is also conducting 5G testing efforts in the R&D centre, in Hyderabad, India, which was established last year.