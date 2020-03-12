Apple 'AirTag' may feature removable coin-shaped battery

San Francisco: Apple has been rumoured to be launching a tile-like item tracker "AirTag" for months and now a new report claims that the tag will likely feature a removable CR2032 coin cell battery like the Tile Pro.

Based on a prototype of the tag, removing and replacing the battery will require unscrewing the back cover and performing a counter-clockwise twisting motion. The new battery must be inserted with the plus sign facing up, Mac Rumors reported on Monday.

As per report, the information is based on a prototype of the AirTag, so the final plans could vary.