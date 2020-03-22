Coronavirus in Mumbai: Watch - 'Voluntary' Janta Curfew turns violent in Bhiwandi as cops thrash man

In wake of Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the deadly coronavirus, the Bhiwandi police has beaten up a man who was roaming in Nadi Naka area of Shelar village in Bhiwandi (rural) on Sunday morning.

Four police personnel's have been deployed at Kamwari lake in Shelar village, Bhiwandi, district of Thane.

In the video, a few motorists and a passerby was seen not following the Janta curfew. However, the motorists were left after questioning but the passerby was thrashed by the police. He was then asked go back home and not roam in the area till 9 pm.

