Coronavirus in Mumbai: Watch - 'Voluntary' Janta Curfew turns violent in Bhiwandi as cops thrash man

In wake of Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the deadly coronavirus, the Bhiwandi police has beaten up a man who was roaming in Nadi Naka area of Shelar village in Bhiwandi (rural) on Sunday morning.
Four police personnel's have been deployed at Kamwari lake in Shelar village, Bhiwandi, district of Thane.
In the video, a few motorists and a passerby was seen not following the Janta curfew. However, the motorists were left after questioning but the passerby was thrashed by the police. He was then asked go back home and not roam in the area till 9 pm.
Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has claimed its second victim in Mumbai when a 63-year-old man, with a travel history to Dubai, succumbed to the virus at a private hospital. This took the death toll in India to 5.
The 63-year-old was admitted on March 19 with chronic diabetes and high blood pressure. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.
In India, 341 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while 13,069 deaths have been registered globally and 308,547 people have been infected so far.
(With inputs from Narendra Gupta)
