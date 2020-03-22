Coronavirus update: Full list of people who will be allowed to travel on Mumbai locals

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra government has announced effective shut-down of Mumbai local trains. The state government in bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, has said that only government personnel engaged in provision of essential services would be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a release by the Konkan divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund said that apart from the government officials involved in provision of essential services, only those who need urgent medical aid would be allowed to travel. People who are traveling by local train to reach railway terminus for boarding a long-distance train will also be allowed on inspection of their journey tickets.

The restriction, which will effectively shut down Mumbai's lifeline, will come into effect from midnight of Sunday, March 22 and will be followed till further orders.