 Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father, Mahadev, goes missing in Pune
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father, Mahadev, goes missing in Pune

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father, Mahadev, goes missing in Pune

Manasi Saraf Joshi Updated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev missing in Pune |

Pune: Cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s father has gone missing since Monday afternoon. Pune police have launched the search operation after the cricketer filed a complaint with Alankar police station.

Cricketer's father is suffering from Dementia

In his complaint to the police, Kedar mentioned that his father is suffering from Dementia. He said, “My father Mahadev Jadhav (75) has gone missing since morning 11.45 from our residence. I stay at Kothrud near City Pride theatre along with my father and mother Mandakini (65).  

He made a few rounds in our parking lot and then suddenly went out of the gate. We tried to locate him, but could not find him so I am giving this missing person’s complaint.

Jadhav appealed to people to inform people if they find him

My father is wearing a white shirt and grey pants and wearing black chappals. He is fair in colour, wearing spectacles and has a mark on his cheek owing to surgery. He is not carrying any money or a mobile with him. He speaks Marathi but could not speak continuously.

He through his complaint has appealed that if someone finds him please inform the police. He has registered a case with the Alankar police station.

