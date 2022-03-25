Kedar Jadhav Birthday Special: Here's a look at the batsman’s career so far

Team India’s Kedar Jadhav will turn 37 on March 26, 2022

The Pune-based batsman is known for his right-arm off-break and occasionally keeps wickets for his state team.

Jadhav, an attacking middle-order batsman from Maharashtra, shot into the limelight with a 29-ball 50 for Delhi Daredevils on his IPL debut in 2010.

Jadhav made a name for himself by finishing as the season's highest run-getter with 1223 runs including six centuries in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season.

He earned his first India call-up for the ODI series against Bangladesh in June 2014. But his debut came against Sri Lanka in November that year.

Jadhav scored his first century against Zimbabwe in July 2015.

In ODIs, Jadhav has scored 1389 runs in 73 matches which includes 2x100 and 6x50 while in T20Is, he has notched up 122 runs in 9 matches.

Having played for IPL teams like Kochi Tuskers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad previously, Jadhav went unsold in the 2022 mega auction.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:07 PM IST