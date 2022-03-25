Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test: Australia hammer Pakistan by 115 runs to win series 1-0

Australia bowled out Pakistan for 235 in their second innings to register a massive 115-run win over the hosts and win the three-match series 1-0 at Lahore on Friday.

Chasing a 351-run target for victory, Pakistan looked set for an improbable victory as captain Babar Azam (55) led with a fine half-century.

But Pakistan slipped from 190-5 at tea to being bowled out on an intriguing last day of the series-deciding third Test.

Pakistan's middle-order fell apart against the menacing reverse swing of captain Pat Cummins in the second session after spinner Nathan Lyon had ended the prolonged defiance of Imam-ul-Haq (70) in his first over after lunch.

The last day's pitch has offered plenty of turn and bounce to Lyon, who picked 5-83 while Cummins finished with figures of 3-23.

Brief scores

Australia 391 and 227/3 dec; Pakistan 268 & 235 (Imam-ul-Haq 70, Babar Azam 55, Pat Cummins 3/23, Nathan Lyon 5/ 83) lost by 115 runs

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:40 PM IST