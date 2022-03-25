Watch video: Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal makes bizarre request to teammate Jos Buttler

Team India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at his hilarious best once again and this time it was England’s Jos Buttler who was at the receiving end.

In a video posted by Royals on their official Twitter account, the former RCB spinner Chahal, who was bought by RR for Rs 6.50cr during the IPL 2022 mega auction, was seen making a bizarre request to Buttler.

Chahal, who is seen sitting next Butler, asked his new teammate: “Joshy bhai, come open with me.” A shocked Buttler nods his head in disapproval and then buries his face in his palm in despair over the request.

Earlier, Chahal sent fans in a frenzy with a tweet from the team’s official social media handle.

Chahal tweeted that he had been handed the captaincy of the IPL team ahead of the 2022 season.

Though it was supposed to be a fun tweet, it left the Rajasthan Royals officials stumped and fans scratching their head.

The Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:25 PM IST