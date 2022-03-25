Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar gets a surprise on joining MI's IPL bio-bubble

The Mumbai Indians got a boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with cricket legend visiting the team's specially set-up bio-secure bubble called MI Arena at the BKC.
Tendulkar, who is a mentor of the franchise, had a chat with players after joining the bio-secure bubble at a city hotel.
Mumbai Indians are currently housed in the bio-secure bubble as they gear up to enter the contest in search of their sixth title. The squad has had some heavy-duty practice sessions at the Reliance's Jio International facility in Navi Mumbai.
Tendulkar also got a pleasant surprise when he checked into the hotel for isolation before joining the bio-secure bubble.
The hotel had an entire timeline of his cricket career, starting from 1988 when he took to first-class cricket, then to his entry to Team India. Tendulkar put out a video of all the arrangements made by the hotel as it covered many o' Sachin's personal milestones like his marriage to Anjali in 1995. The bed had a pillow with Tendulkar's photograph embossed on it.
"This is what I saw when I entered the room," the Master Blaster said as he recorded the arrangements in the video, eventually thanking the hotel staff appreciating them for their lovely gesture.
