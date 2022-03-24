IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians (MI): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Mumbai Indians will go in the IPL-15 with their core players—Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard—retained and will look to their new players to shine as they eye sixth title when the 2022 kicks off in Mumbai on Saturday. With the inclusion of the likes England pacer Jofra Archer and South African rising star Dewald Brevis, it needs to be seen how far MI can go this season.

The five-time champions start their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad

Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh

Captain

Rohit Sharma

Full schedule

March 27: Delhi Capitals; 3:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 02: Rajasthan Royals; 3:30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai)

April 06: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 09: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 13: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 16: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 21: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai)

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 30: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai)

May 06: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 09: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai)

May 12: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 21: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:13 PM IST