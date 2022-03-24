e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venue, and all you need to know

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of players

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Captain

Ravindra Jadeja

Full schedule

March 26 Chennai Super Kings 7:30pm IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

March 31 Lucknow Super Giants 7:30pm IST Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

April 03 Punjab Kings 7:30pm IST Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

April 09 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30pm IST Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

April 12 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30pm IST Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

April 17 Gujarat Titans 7:30pm IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

April 21 Mumbai Indians 7:30pm IST Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

April 25 Punjab Kings 7:30pm IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 01 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30pm IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

May 04 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30pm IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

May 08 Delhi Capitals 7:30pm IST Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

May 12 Mumbai Indians 7:30pm IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 15 Gujarat Titans 3:30pm IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 20Rajasthan Royals 7:30pm IST Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:31 PM IST