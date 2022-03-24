IPL: Ravindra Jadeja will replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been apointed the captain of the Chennai Super Kings and will replace loang-time skipper MS Dhoni for the upcoming IPL-15

The IPL franchise confirmed the development in a media statement.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," read a statement from CSK.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:54 PM IST