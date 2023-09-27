 CR To Run Mumbai-Kamakhya One-way Superfast Special train On September 28
CR To Run Mumbai-Kamakhya One-way Superfast Special train On September 28

CR To Run Mumbai-Kamakhya One-way Superfast Special train On September 28

Check details of the train here

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Mumbai-Kamakhya One-way Superfast Special train On September 28 | file pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run one-way Superfast Special train on special charges from Mumbai to Kamakhya to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details of the train is as under:

01055 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1 pm on Thursday 28th September and arrive Kamakhya 3.30 pm on third day.

Halts:  Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhhaman, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Rampurhat, Pakur, Malda Towm, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri,  Hasimara, Alipurduar and New Bongaigaon. 

Composition:  5 AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class, One Pantry Car and 5 General Second class cum guard’s brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for 01055 one-way special train on special charges already open at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in.

