CR Returns Valuables Worth ₹4.60 Crore To 1306 Passengers From Jan To Oct 2024; Mumbai Divison Tops, Nagpur, Pune Follow

RPF Staffer at CSMT Returning Valuables Worth ₹20 Lakh to Rightful Owner | File Image/FPJ

Mumbai: The passengers leaving behind their luggage on railway premises is not new. In swift actions by Central Railway (CR) and Railway Police Police Force (RPF), luggage with valuables worth Rs 4.60 crore was returned to passengers in last 10 months.

From January to October 2024, under the Operation ‘Amanat’, the RPF has retrieved the luggage of 1306 passengers which included items like mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, debit/credit cards, important documents and other valuables, the statement released by CR said.

Mumbai Division Tops

Out of total retrieval and returns of lost/missing items on Central Railway, the Mumbai division topped with return of Rs 2.28 crore worth luggage to 558 passengers, followed by Bhusaval division with Rs 1 crore worth luggage of 230 passengers, Nagpur division Rs 59.38 lakh worth luggage of 291 passengers, Solapur division Rs 36.75 lakh worth luggage of 92 passengers and Pune division Rs 35.22 lakh worth luggage of 113 passengers.

A senior citizen, John Peter from Sion, Mumbai shared his experience and thanked CR for their prompt actions. Peter's bag with Rs10,000 in cash along with ATM cards, Passbooks, FD receipts and other documents was found by Pointsman Pooja & RPF staff. It was handed over to the Station Master of Sion station. With help of passbook of Bank of Maharashtra, the bad owner was traced and valuables were returned.

CR RPF Rescue 116 Children

The CR RPF who keep round the clock vigil, not only safeguard railway properties and passengers' luggage but also play multiple roles of Life Saviours and Runaway Children Rescuers among other duties. Under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte', from April 1 to July 23, 2024, the CR RPF Mumbai Division rescued a total of 116 children, of which 73 were boys and 43 were girls.

The children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee after mandatory medical examinations. The parents of these children were traced and the children were handed over to their parents after the necessary formalities.