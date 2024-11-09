 CR Returns Valuables Worth ₹4.60 Crore To 1306 Passengers From Jan To Oct 2024; Mumbai Divison Tops, Nagpur, Pune Follow
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCR Returns Valuables Worth ₹4.60 Crore To 1306 Passengers From Jan To Oct 2024; Mumbai Divison Tops, Nagpur, Pune Follow

CR Returns Valuables Worth ₹4.60 Crore To 1306 Passengers From Jan To Oct 2024; Mumbai Divison Tops, Nagpur, Pune Follow

The Central Railway along with Railway Police Force retrieved and returned lost luggage of 1306 passengers worth Rs 4.60 crore in the last 10 months. The lost/missing items included mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash and other valuables. Mumbai division topped the list, followed by Bhusaval, Nagpur, Solapur and Pune.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
RPF Staffer at CSMT Returning Valuables Worth ₹20 Lakh to Rightful Owner | File Image/FPJ

Mumbai: The passengers leaving behind their luggage on railway premises is not new. In swift actions by Central Railway (CR) and Railway Police Police Force (RPF), luggage with valuables worth Rs 4.60 crore was returned to passengers in last 10 months.

From January to October 2024, under the Operation ‘Amanat’, the RPF has retrieved the luggage of 1306 passengers which included items like mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, debit/credit cards, important documents and other valuables, the statement released by CR said.

Mumbai Division Tops

Out of total retrieval and returns of lost/missing items on Central Railway, the Mumbai division topped with return of Rs 2.28 crore worth luggage to 558 passengers, followed by Bhusaval division with Rs 1 crore worth luggage of 230 passengers, Nagpur division Rs 59.38 lakh worth luggage of 291 passengers, Solapur division Rs 36.75 lakh worth luggage of 92 passengers and Pune division Rs 35.22 lakh worth luggage of 113 passengers.

FPJ Shorts
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Read Also
103 Ticketless Travel Cases & ₹29,165 In Fines Collected: Mumbai's Central Railways Female Ticket...
article-image

A senior citizen, John Peter from Sion, Mumbai shared his experience and thanked CR for their prompt actions. Peter's bag with Rs10,000 in cash along with ATM cards, Passbooks, FD receipts and other documents was found by Pointsman Pooja & RPF staff. It was handed over to the Station Master of Sion station. With help of passbook of Bank of Maharashtra, the bad owner was traced and valuables were returned.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Central Railway Resumes Neral-Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6, Check...
article-image

CR RPF Rescue 116 Children

The CR RPF who keep round the clock vigil, not only safeguard railway properties and passengers' luggage but also play multiple roles of Life Saviours and Runaway Children Rescuers among other duties. Under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte', from April 1 to July 23, 2024, the CR RPF Mumbai Division rescued a total of 116 children, of which 73 were boys and 43 were girls.

The children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee after mandatory medical examinations. The parents of these children were traced and the children were handed over to their parents after the necessary formalities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Launches 'Jawab Do' Campaign Demanding Answers From Mahayuti About...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Launches 'Jawab Do' Campaign Demanding Answers From Mahayuti About...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President...

Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting...

Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting...

'Won't Allow Maharashtra To Become An ATM For 'Mahaghotalebaaj,' Says PM Modi, Taking Jibe At Maha...

'Won't Allow Maharashtra To Become An ATM For 'Mahaghotalebaaj,' Says PM Modi, Taking Jibe At Maha...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Expels Former Hingoli MP Subhash Wankhede For Anti-Party...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Expels Former Hingoli MP Subhash Wankhede For Anti-Party...