Maharashtra: Central Railway Resumes Neral-Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6, Check Details

The Central Railway announces the return of the Neral-Matheran toy train, offering scenic journeys starting November 6, with multiple daily services in both directions | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has announced the resumption of the popular Neral-Matheran narrow gauge toy train services from Wednesday, November 6. The toy train services between Neral and Matheran, which had been suspended during the monsoon season for safety reasons, will now operate twice daily in both directions.

The down trains from Neral to Matheran will depart at 8.50 am and 10.25 am, reaching Matheran at 11.30 am and 1.05 pm, respectively. The return trains from Matheran to Neral are scheduled at 2.45 pm and 4 pm, arriving in Neral by 5.30 pm and 6.40 pm. Each train will consist of six coaches, including three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

The Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle service, which runs during the monsoon, will also be operational with multiple daily services, including additional services on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). All shuttle services ( Aman Lodge - Matheran - Aman Lodge) will run with 3 second class, one first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans. .

Tickets for the Neral-Matheran train can be purchased from the ticket counters at Neral and Aman Lodge, with the counter at Neral opening 45 minutes before departure. The ticket prices for the Neral-Matheran route are Rs 340 for first class and Rs 95 for second class. For the Aman Lodge-Matheran shuttle, the ticket costs are Rs 55 for second class and Rs 95 for first class.

Time table of Neral – Matheran – Neral Toy Train Services

Neral-Matheran Down Trains

Train Number 52103 will depart from Neral at 08.50 am and arrives at Matheran 11.30 am (Daily)

Train Number 52105 depart Neral 10.25 am and arrives at Matheran 1.05 pm (Daily)

Matheran – Neral Up Trains

Train Number 52104 departs from Matheran at 2:45 pm and arrives at Neral at 5:30 pm( Daily)

Train Number 52106 departs from Matheran at 4 pm and arrives at Neral 6.40 pm (Daily)

Time table of Aman Lodge – Matheran – Aman Lodge Shuttle Services.

Matheran – Aman Lodge shuttle services

Train Number 52154 departs from Matheran at 08.20 am and arrives at Aman Lodge 08.38 am ( Daily)

Train Number 52156 departs from Matheran at 09.10 am and arrives at Aman Lodge at 09.28 am.( Daily)

Train Number 52158 departs from Matheran at 11.35 am and arrives at Aman Lodge at 11.53 am. ( Daily)

Train Number 52160 departs from Matheran at 2 pm and arrives at Aman Lodge at 2.18 pm. ( Daily)

Train Number 52162 departs from Matheran at 3.15 pm and arrives at Aman Lodge 3.33 pm ( Daily)

Train Number 52164 departs from Matheran at 5.20 pm and arrives Aman Lodge at 5.38 pm. ( Daily)

A Special toy train depart from Matheran at 10.05 am and arrives Aman Lodge at 10.23 am ( only on Saturday and Sunday)

Another Special toy train depart from Matheran at 1.10 pm and arrives Aman Lodge at 1.28 pm ( only on Saturday and Sunday)

Aman Lodge – Matheran shuttle services

Train Number 52153 department from Aman Lodge 08.45 am and arrives Matheran at 09.03 am ( Daily)

Train Number 52155 departs from Aman Lodge at 09.35 am and arrives Matheran at 09.53 am ( Daily)

Train Number 52157 departs from Aman Lodge at 12 'O' clock noon and arrives Matheran 12.18 pm. ( Daily)

Train Number 52159 departs Aman Lodge at 2.25 pm and arrives Matheran 2.43 pm.( Daily).

Train Number 52161departs Aman Lodge at 3.40 pm and arrives Matheran at 3.58 pm ( Daily).

Train Number 52163 departs from Aman Lodge at 5.45 pm and arrives Matheran 6.03 pm. ( Daily)

A Special toy train departs from Aman Lodge at 10.30 an and arrives Matheran at 10.48 am ( Only Saturday and Sunday)

Another Special toy train departs from Aman Lodge at 1.35 pm and arrives at Matheran 1.53 pm ( Only on Saturday and Sunday)