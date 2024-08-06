Maharashtra Tragic Accident: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies In Pothole Accident On Palaspa-JNPT Road During Monsoon Ride To Matheran

Maharashtra Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies In Pothole Accident On Palaspa-JNPT Road During Monsoon Ride To Matheran | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A monsoon ride by a group of seven friends from Mumbai to Matheran turned out to be tragic one after one of the group members died in an accident due to a pot hole on Palaspa- JNPT road. The accident happened on the wee hours of Sunday wherein the pillion rider identified as Mansi Pandurang Rokade (24), fell after the motor cycle hit a pot hole and she fell off the bike.

The group of seven friends took four bikes from their residence in Byculla and embarked on a trip to Matheran. By around 4.30 am on Sunday after completing their trip, they started with their return journey. As per the complaint registered with the Panvel City police, the complainant Adesh Kishor Lad (24), has stated that he was riding his bike while Rokade was a pillion rider. Lad has said in his complaint that the bike belonged to his brother and he often used it for their fun rides which they embarked upon quite regularly. As the group reached JNPT road, the bike hit a pothole on the road near Nandgaon village.

Lad has mentioned in his compliant that Rokade waved her hand to the trailer to slow down as their bike had hit the pot hole. But the trailer driver ignored and went ahead. Lad could not balance the bike and he tripped and both of them fell off the bike and the trailer crushed Rokade to death. With the help of locals, Mansi was taken to zilla parishad hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on admission. “We have the registration number of the trailer and the accused would be arrested soon. The deceased had succumbed to the severe injuries caused due to the rash and negligent driving by the driver of the trailer,” said a police official from Panvel City police station.

Police has registered a case under section 106 (1) rash and negligent driving, 289- act rashly, 125 (A)- endanger human life, 125 (B) – grievous hurt of BNS along with under section 184- reckless driving, 134 (A) (B) – driver duty of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).