Navi Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Soar In APMC Market Due To Heavy Rains And Supply Shortage | Representational Image

Shortage of supply due to incessant rains across the state has led to increase in vegetable prices in the APMC market. While onions are being sold at Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg in the retail market, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg. Traders attribute the surge in price due to decrease in inbound vehicles.

"Currently, close to 630 trucks carrying vegetables are coming in the APMC market which, in normal case, is close to 1000 trucks. This is due to heavy showers across the state," vegetable trader Kailas Tajne said.

Another trader said that the bad condition of roads in many parts of the state might be the reason for lesser number of vehicles arriving in the market.

Asked about increase in prices of garlic, a trader from Onion Potato market said there is shortage of the produce coming in market for the past two years. "Normally, we face shortage of supplies during this period every year. This year, however, rains further affected the supply leading to the prices on a higher side," he added.

"No vegetable is available below Rs 100 per kg. Ladies finger is being sold at Rs 5000 per 100 kg in the wholesale market while French Beans are being sold at Rs 7,000 per 100 kg. Similarly, Cluster Beans are available for Rs 7,000 per 100 kg, Common Beans (ghevda) is being sold at Rs 60 per kg and Green Potato is available at Rs 55 per kg," Tajne said.

Rates of green vegetables are also on a higher side since a bunch of Fenugreek is being sold at Rs 30 in the wholesale market while green chilies are available at Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg. The prices of Peas, which is most commonly consumed by the people, is also being sold at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per kg in the wholesale market.