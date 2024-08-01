Navi Mumbai: Police Arrest 3 Labourers For Theft In APMC Market, Seize Mobile Phones Worth ₹17 Lakh |

Navi Mumbai: Three labourers from APMC market, have been arrested by Crime branch for a theft they conducted in one of the mobile shops of the market last month. The crime branch has made 100 % recovery and seized mobiles phones worth Rs 17 lakh which were stolen.

On July 14, a theft took place at the shop number 4 of sector 23 during the night hours and mobile phones and ear pods worth Rs 17.19 lakh were stolen from the shop. The case was registered with APMC police and later the case was being investigated by central unit of Crime Branch.

“With the help of cctv footage that was found from outside the shop, our team traced the accused to Turbhe from where they were nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Kale said. The crime branch traced the reverse trail of the accused and found that they were from Turbhe and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Selvaraj Mani Nadar (55) a labourer, Naresh Kumar Munnilal (27) a loader and Aniket Samsher Yadav (19), driver from APMC market. Of the three, Nadar is a history sheeter who has been active in doing crimes since the year 2007.

“Nadar was convicted and was in jail for some of the crimes he has done in the past. He has a record of being involved in a total of 12 crimes in the past,” senior police inspector Sunil Shinde from Central Unit of crime branch said.

After coming out of the jail around two years back, he started working as a labourer in APMC market and in the process befriended Munnilal and Yadav and coaxed them to join in the crime. Yadav has a history of being involved in a crime in the year 2017. Munnilal is a first-time offender.

“The team cracked the case soon due to which the accused did not get time to sell the stolen booty and we could recover all the stolen valuables,” assistant commissioner of police (Crime branch) Ajay Landge said.