Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Approves Town Planning Schemes 1 To 12 For NAINA Project, Issues Tenders Worth ₹6,414 Crore

CIDCO Bhavan | File Image

Mumbai: In a significant development, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has approved Town Planning Schemes (TPS) 1 to 12 for the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project and floated tenders for the same. While the planning agency issued tenders worth Rs 3,114 Crore for TPS 2-7 in the month of March, 2024, it recently floated tenders amounting to Rs 3,300 Crore for TPS 8-12. All the infrastructure works related to TPS 1 have already been completed.

“Exercising the powers vested on him, the vice chairman and managing director (VCMD) has cleared TPS 1 to 12 and accordingly tenders were floated. The VCMD is also empowered to issue road tenders for TPS 11 and 12 even as its approval is pending,” a senior CIDCO official said.

CIDCO, which is the special planning authority for NAINA project, completed processes of all the town planning schemes within stipulated time. “For TPS 11 and 12, the state government will now appoint an arbitrator to listen to the queries of the people, if any, conduct a hearing to resolve the same and submit a report to the government which will then give its approval for the same,” the official added.

Stating that CIDCO would not be developing gaothans which already have habitat and does not need planning agency’s interference in further development, the official said that 174 villages within 25 km radius of the proposed airport falls within NAINA. Of these, 80 villages fall under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) since it has also taken development of certain areas, mainly along Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

CIDCO had issued tenders for carrying out works such as road development, drainage, sewage, street lighting, VUPs, PUPs besides other infrastructural development for TPS 2 to 7 in the 94 villages falling under NAINA in the month of March, 2024. Those bidding for these works will have to complete the works within a period of three years.

While giving environmental clearance for the proposed international airport, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) laid a major condition to the CIDCO wherein it stated that the masterplan and development plan of Navi Mumbai shall be revised and recast in view of the airport development. It also asked the CIDCO to ensure that no unplanned or haphazard growth comes around the proposed airport.

The project does not entail the land acquisition process, but proposes land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development while the project affected people get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.