Navi Mumbai: 'No Units Constructed Under PMAY Scheme Are For Up For Sale,' CIDCO Clarifies After False Messages Surface On Social Media

CIDCO Bhavan | File Image

Navi Mumbai: City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Tuesday issued a public notification stating that there is a widespread misinformation about flats being sold under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme (PMAY) scheme on social media. The widespread misinformation is about commencement of the sale of the units constructed under the mass housing schemes by CIDCO. Public has been asked to be wary of such news and not to believe or act on them as the organisation has stated of not having launched any housing scheme for sale purposes.

“Construction of over 67,000 units under the PMAY scheme is underway all across different parts of the city. None of the units constructed under the housing scheme are up for sale. If and when the sale process begins there will be official announcements released on CIDCO web portal. We urge the public to exercise caution and verify information through official channels to avoid confusion," said an official from CIDCO.

The organisation has also informed that they have not appointed any service centre or agency for the sale of these tenements. Hence, any advertisements/ schemes/ News to this nature is stated to be absolutely false. " CIDCO is not held liable for any financial losses incurred in the event of anyone falling for such schemes," said the official.

Citizens have been urged to inform about such misleading news or information to the Vigilance Department of CIDCO. It is also informed that the citizens can also seek assistance about the housing scheme by personally by visiting - Nivara Kendra, 7th Floor, Belapur Railway Station or Marketing (Housing) Department, 3rd Floor, Raigad Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.