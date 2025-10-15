Maharashtra Sports Department Plans New Facilities, Youth Initiatives Across Mumbai |

The Maharashtra Sports Department has requested a list of vacant plots from the Waqf Board and its own department to develop sports infrastructure accessible to children and youth across Mumbai. The initiative aims to provide better access to training opportunities and promote community participation in sports.

Sports, Youth and Minority Development Minister Manikrao Kokate told FPJ, “I have directed officials to identify all vacant plots under their jurisdiction where such facilities can be established. I will receive the complete list within a month, and work will begin immediately after that.”

Boosting Sports Access for All

The minister made the announcement in response to concerns about the inaccessibility of several sports complexes and clubs to children from ordinary families, where facilities are often limited to the affluent.

To further strengthen youth sports activities, Kokate revealed that the department recently met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who instructed officials to create modern, upgraded sports facilities across the state and draft a new sports policy after detailed studies of various aspects of sports development. Pawar said, “The aim is to raise the standard of sports culture in Maharashtra and give a new direction to the sector.”

Public-Private Partnerships and International Models

Officials have reviewed sports infrastructure models from other Indian states and countries, exploring the use of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for development.

Facilities for Women and Water Sports Initiatives

Kokate announced that the government plans to provide dedicated, safe, and fully equipped changing rooms for women at all sports complexes, gymkhanas, stadiums, and playgrounds across Maharashtra. The new facilities will include toilets, health amenities, CCTV surveillance, and female security staff, ensuring safety, hygiene, and dignity for women athletes.

He also shared plans to introduce water sports activities at Powai Lake, modeled on facilities in Dubai, including padel-based water karting.

New State Youth Policy and Sardar@150 Initiatives

The government is drafting a new State Youth Policy aimed at youth welfare and empowerment. Kokate stated, “We are seeking ideas and recommendations from young people to ensure that the policy reflects their needs, challenges, and aspirations.”

Under the Government of India’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th birth anniversary initiative, the state has launched the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’. District administrations, along with the Sports Department, MY Bharat, NSS, and NCC, will organize district-level marches of 8–10 km, along with essay and debate competitions, street plays, anti-drug pledges, yoga and health camps, cleanliness drives, and cultural performances across Maharashtra.