Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation |

A special delegation from the Agri-Koli Youth Foundation met the state Forest Minister and Urban Development Minister to demand urgent action on stalled sports infrastructure and housing regularisation issues in Navi Mumbai.

The meeting focused on the long-pending 78-acre international sports complex at Ghansoli, which has seen significant delays due to lack of coordination between CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Court-Mandated Land Transfer Still Pending

The 42-acre plot in Sector 12, which is supposed to be handed over to the municipal corporation as per a court directive, has not yet been transferred. Meanwhile, the 36-acre plot in Sector 13, acquired by the corporation, remains undeveloped.

Speaking at the meeting, Adv. Pradeep Indulkar, representing the foundation, said, "The stalled transfer and inaction are not just administrative lapses—they are a betrayal of the local community. We demand that CIDCO immediately hand over the 42-acre plot and that the municipal corporation develops basic sports facilities across the full 78 acres without further delay."

Delegation Emphasises Impact on Local Youth

CA Nilesh Patil, president of the foundation, added, "Every day of delay harms the youth of Navi Mumbai, who are deprived of world-class sports infrastructure that has already been promised. Administrative apathy cannot be allowed to stall development projects of this scale."

Ministers Assure Immediate Action

The ministers responded positively. Minister Ganesh Naik instructed CIDCO and NMMC to act immediately, while Minister Madhuri Misal emphasised accountability, saying, "We will ensure that responsible officers implement the court-mandated land transfer and initiate development work on the sports complex without further delay."

The meeting also addressed housing regularisation, with the delegation urging immediate implementation of the September 23, 2024 decision, along with the release of a clear administrative framework and action plan.