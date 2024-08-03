Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Test 1000 Water Samples For Quality To Avoid Water Borne Diseases

Representational image | File Photo

To make sure that Navi Mumbai residents are receiving the best quality water and are safe from waterborne diseases, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be collecting 1000 water samples and testing their potability.

This first-of-its-kind water sampling process will be done on Sunday. The civic water department usually collects 100 odd samples on a daily basis and for the first time, they will collect samples from 1,000 places. To achieve the target of this special drive, civic officials will visit households, commercial spaces, Gaothans, educational institutes and slum pockets. “We would be collecting water samples from the primary water pipelines as well,” said a civic official.

"Based on the reports and findings, the drive could be repeated on next Sunday as well. The samples collected would be tested for potential hydrogen value, turbidity, presence of total dissolved solids and residual chlorine,” the officer said. The officer added, “The idea is to be certain that nowhere in the city water quality is of concern as consumption of non-potable water can lead to a health scare.”

Meanwhile, the Morbhe dam – the primary water source for Navi Mumbai is 80% full. It is inching its way closer to getting overflow. As per the daily water data of the NMMC, the water level in the dam has reached 84.67 meters. The dam overflows at 88 meters.

“Another 800 mm rainfall is needed for the dam to overflow which is expected to be reached by August 15. Last year, the dam had overflowed in September,” executive engineer Arvind Shinde from the NMMC said.