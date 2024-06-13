Mumbai: Water From Bandra's Kalanagar Society Found Unfit For Bathing & Drinking Purposes, Reveals Tests

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mumbai: Residents of Kalanagar in Bandra East have been dealing with stinky, contaminated water running through their taps for the past week, leading to a surge in water-borne diseases. A BMC water contamination test shockingly revealed the presence of E Coli and Coliform bacteria in the water, indicating potential mixing with faeces. Samples taken on June 10 from the Patrakar Society tested unsafe, raising concerns among the residents.

Water samples from both ground tanks and two other terrace tanks in Patrakar Society confirmed the presence of these harmful bacteria, rendering the water non-potable. This alarming discovery explains the sudden increase in water-related illnesses among residents.

'Residents Facing Stomach Ailments, Purchase Purified Water': Local Resident

Eugene Paul, secretary of Patrakar Society and a member of the local Advanced Locality Management (ALM), confirmed multiple complaints from at least half a dozen housing societies in Kalanagar. "Many residents reported stomach ailments and other health issues. Despite assurances from authorities that the problem will be resolved within 2-3 days, there has been no improvement, forcing residents to purchase purified water to meet their daily needs," said Paul expressing concerns over the issue.

Issue Identified By BMC, Action Awaited

Paul, who is also a part of an Advanced Locality Management (ALM) in the area stated that after two days of finding the issue, BMC officials alleged that leaks from road works or a pipe burst near a sewage line were the cause of the contamination. He also confirmed that many other societies in the locality have been receiving pale yellow coloured and stinking water since past many days.

Other buildings in the area, such as Jade Gardens and Oriana, also reported residents falling sick due to contaminated water, according to a report by Hindustan Times.