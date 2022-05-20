CR adds four more shuttle services on Matheran - Aman Lodge section

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai. Central Railway with its shuttle services for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran has been instrumental in popularizing this place as a major tourist destination.

As per a tweet by Central Railway PRO Shivaji Suttar 4 more shuttle services will be added to the existing 16 services from May 20 to May 31 on weekdays (Mon to Saturday) to cater to the extra passengers during summer season.

Central Railway has ferried 3,06,763 passengers and transported 42,613 packages during the year 2021 -2022 (from April to March) with a total of 16 services on weekdays and 20 services on weekends between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

In addition to providing a comfortable journey to tourists, these services help in cheap and quick transportation of materials also. This has resulted in fetching the revenue of Rs.1.82 crore during the period from April -2021 to March-2022. This includes passenger earnings of Rs.1.78 crore and parcel earnings of Rs.3.29 lakh.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:18 PM IST