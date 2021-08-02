COVID-19: What are Maharashtra govt's new orders for restaurants, religious places and schools? Check details here

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a notification of easing few restrictions in all the districts which fall under 'Level 2 and Level 1' amid COVID-19 pandemic. The state government however has not eased relaxations in 14 districts which include Kolhapur, Pune and Ratnagiri among others.
According to the notification issued by the government, aII essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) will be now allowed to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. Earlier the shops were allowed to stay open only till 4 pm. Besides, all shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays. Here's a complete look at the restrictions which have been slightly eased by the government of Maharashtra:
However, the restrictions have not been eased for restaurants, educational institiutions, religious places.
All restaurants will remain open with 50% seating capacity till 4 PM on weekdays subject to adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. Parcel and takeaway to be allowed as is allowed currently.
The orders of the State Education department and the Higher and Technical Department will be applicable for schools and colleges.
All places of worship in the state to remain closed till further orders.
Apart from these, restrictions on birthday celebration, political, social and cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches to be continued.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today said that general public won't be allowed to commute in Mumbai local trains due to possibility of third wave of COVID-19.
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 78,962. Besides, 157 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 78,962.
4,110 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,94,896. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,67,986 people are in home quarantine and 3,117 people are in institutional quarantine.