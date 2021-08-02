Maharashtra govt eases COVID-19 curbs in 22 districts: Shops, gyms, spas to remain open till 8 pm on weekdays; Check full list of guidelines

The Maharashtra government on Monday finally rolled out a notification of easing few restrictions in all the districts which fall under 'Level 2 and Level 1' amid COVID-19 pandemic. The state government however has not eased relaxations on14 districts which include Kolhapur, Pune and Ratnagiri among others.

According to the notification issued by the government, aII essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) will be now allowed to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. Earlier the shops were allowed dto stay open only till 4 pm. Besides, all shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays. Here's a complete look at the restrictions which have been slightly eased by the government of Maharashtra:

2) All Public Gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

3) All Government and Private Offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.

4) The offices that can function through working from home should continue to do so.

5) All agricultural activity, Civil Works, Industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

6) Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, Hair Cutting salons, beauty parlors, Spa's can remain open without use of air-ccnditioners and with 50% capacity till 8 PM on weekdays and till 3 PM on Saturdays. The said services will remain closed on Sundays.