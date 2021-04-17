COVID-19: Thane police start vaccination drive for families of cops; may speed up drive if civic body provides more doses

Thane police started a vaccination drive for police family members on Friday. In the past two days, around 109 people on Friday and 53 on Saturday were vaccinated. The Thane police had asked the police families to contact 8097355404 which has been dedicated for registering vaccination.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at the police ground near the Commissionerate office from 10 am to 1 pm. "Following the government guidelines we started the drive on Friday for people aged above 45 years. Total 153 police families have been vaccinated. We need documents including aadhar card, pan card and documents to prove membership of police family," said Subhash Dhawale, police inspector, Welfare department of Thane police.