COVID-19: Thane police start vaccination drive for families of cops; may speed up drive if civic body provides more doses

Thane police started a vaccination drive for police family members on Friday. In the past two days, around 109 people on Friday and 53 on Saturday were vaccinated. The Thane police had asked the police families to contact 8097355404 which has been dedicated for registering vaccination.
The vaccination drive is being conducted at the police ground near the Commissionerate office from 10 am to 1 pm. "Following the government guidelines we started the drive on Friday for people aged above 45 years. Total 153 police families have been vaccinated. We need documents including aadhar card, pan card and documents to prove membership of police family," said Subhash Dhawale, police inspector, Welfare department of Thane police.
Dhawale along with a team of 10 policemen have formed a number 8097355404 for registration. "We have shared the number with policemen and their family. We take all the details including the name and the policemen posted in the police station or particular department. We do the registration from 10 am to 5 pm. Like, on Saturday we already had registered 100 people for vaccination on Monday. If we make an entry on Monday, the family member is asked to come on Wednesday. Only 100 members are registered on a daily basis. Rather than gathering a huge crowd we call the registered people on the particular day," added Dhawale.
The Thane police from today had asked families of Maharashtra police to get themselves vaccinated. "Many of the policemen are working in Mumbai or some other district. But stay in Thane. Such families can contact the number from 10 to 5 pm and get registered," said Dhawale.
The dedicated mobile phone is switched off in the evening. An officer at the vaccination centre said if the Thane Municipal Corporation provides a quantity of vaccination dose the drive may speed up.
The Public Relation official of Thane police have appealed to the police family members to get themselves registered and get vaccinated at the earliest. "We have arranged it at the doorstep with a dedicated team to handle it. Take the opportunity and inform other police family members too. Our aim is to vaccinate each and every family member as safety is our priority," added the officer.
