Thane district's COVID-19 count crosses 4 lakh-mark with 5,364 new cases

By PTI

ANI File Photo

With the addition of 5,364 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has crossed the four lakh-mark, an official said on Friday.

The caseload stood at 4,01,054, the official said.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 31 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,825.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.70 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 62,935, while the death toll stood at 1,283, another official said.

