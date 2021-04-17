Mumbai

Updated on

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 8,834 cases, 52 deaths on April 17

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 52 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,294

Mumbai: Health workers take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Mumbai: Health workers take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
(PTI Photo)

Mumbai on Friday reported 8,834 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 52 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,294. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,70,832 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 87,369 active patients. On Saturday, 6,617 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,69,961. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 44 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Saturday tested 47,253 people.

