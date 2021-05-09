COVID-19: Mumbai reports 2,403 cases on May 9, lowest single-day count since March 30; 32,590 tests conducted

With the addition of 2,403 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,74,072. Now, there are 47,416 active cases in the city. This is the lowest single day spike since March 30.

Mumbai reported 68 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 13817, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,375 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,13,418.

On Sunday, 32,590 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.