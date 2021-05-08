COVID-19: 22,97,257 doses administered as on May 8; 16.73 crore beneficiaries vaccinated till date in India

In its ongoing vaccination drive, today 22,97,257 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours in India. As many as 16,73,46,544 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country.
More than 16.49 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 7 update, with 23,70,298 new vaccinations. The pace of vaccination has slowed down while new cases continue to rise, data show.
Of the total vaccinations administered on May 7, 80 percent are recipients of their first dose while 20 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 17.2 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (13.7 million) and Gujarat (13.4 million).
India continued to record more than four lakh COVID-19 cases per day, even as the death toll rose to an all time high of more than 4,000. This incidentally is the first time that the single day toll has crossed the four thousand mark. While the case tally was marginally lower than the record-setting previous day, it is still among the highest observed in the world.
As per health ministry data on Saturday morning, India reported 4,01,078 new cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 3,18,609 people were discharged. With this, the total number of active cases in the country now stands at 37.23 lakh.
