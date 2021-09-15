COVID-19: Mumbai, Pune, Satara among five districts with maximum new cases

Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara and Solapur together reported 25,776 of the total 37,096 new COVID-19 cases while 11,320 cases were reported by the other districts between September 5 and 14.

As high as 22% new cases were reported in Pune, 20% in Ahmednagar, 11% in Mumbai, 9% in Satara and 7% in Solapur.

The Public Health Department in its presentation on Wednesday at the state cabinet meeting made a strong case for stepping up corona management measures including COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in these districts.

According to the department, eight districts, comprising Pune (5.82%), Ahmednagar (5.52%), Sangli (3.88%), Nashik (3.76%), Satara (3.56%), Osmanabad (3.24%), Palghar (3.13%) and Sindhudurg (3.02%) have reported high positivity rate against the weekly state average of 2.63%. On the other hand, Dhule has 0.00% while 18 districts have below 1%.

Moreover, eight districts consist of Ahmednagar (0.23%), Satara (0.12%), Solapur (0.12%), Sangli (0.11%), Ratnagiri (0.08%), Pune (0.07%), Beed (0.06%) and Osmanabad (0.06%) have reported high growth on COVID 19 patients against the state average of 0.05%. However, 17 districts have reported 0.00% growth.

The state’s cumulative COVID 19 vaccinations as on Tuesday was reported at 6,88,99,831 comprising 4,99,17,440 first dose and 1,89,82,391 second dose. The state is administering daily vaccine doses in excess of 10 lakh and it expects to inoculate 15 lakh daily, provided Centre increases the supply of vaccine doses.

Nearly 52.10% of people from the 18 plus category have received the minimum first dose, 42.33% from 18 - 44 age groups also at least one dose while 57.66% from the 45 plus category got the first dose.

As far as the health infrastructure to combat the COVID 19 third wave is concerned, there are 4,21,914 isolation beds (excluding ICU), 331504 isolation beds (for COVID 19 patients), 90326 isolation beds (for suspects), 1,21,537 oxygen beds, total ICU beds 36742, ventilators 14,246, PPE kits 15,72,891 and N95 masks 25,91,687.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:56 PM IST