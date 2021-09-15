COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,783 new cases, 56 deaths; eight districts report high positivity rate

Maharashtra on Wednesday, September 15, recorded 3,783 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 49,034. Besides, 56 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,277.

4,364 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,17,070. The recovery rate in the state is 97.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,87,356 people are in home quarantine and 1,926 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 970 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 827 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1483 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 282 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 39 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 156 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 7 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 19 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara and Solapur together reported 25,776 of the total 37,096 new COVID 19 cases while 11,320 cases by other districts between September 5 and 14. As high as 22% are reported in Pune, 20% in Ahmednagar, 11% in Mumbai, 9% in Satara and 7% in Solapur. The Public Health Department in its presentation on Wednesday at the state cabinet meeting made a strong case for stepping up corona management measures including COVID 19 Appropriate Behaviour in these districts.

According to the department, eight districts comprising Pune (5.82%), Ahmednagar (5.52%), Sangli (3.88%), Nashik (3.76%0, Satara (3.56%), Osmanabad (3.24%), Palghar (3.13%) and Sindhudurg (3.02%) have reported high positivity rate against the weekly state average of 2.63%. On the other hand, Dhule has 0.00% while 18 districts have below 1%.

Moreover, eight districts consist of Ahmednagar (0.23%), Satara (0.12%), Solapur (0.12%), Sangli (0.11%), Ratnagiri (0.08%), Pune (0.07%), Beed (0.06%) and Osmanabad (0.06%) have reported high growth on COVID 19 patients against the state average of 0.05%. However, 17 districts have reported 0.00% growth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:13 PM IST