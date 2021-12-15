COVID-19: Maharashtra records 925 fresh cases, 10 deaths, 929 recoveries on December 15; 4 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 15, recorded 925 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,467. Besides, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,298.

929 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,94,617. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,868 people are in home quarantine and 864 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 417 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 123 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 297 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 34 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 15 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 22 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 9 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 8 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which two are from Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 32.

Of the 32 cases in Maharashtra, 13 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

