Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 32 after 2 new cases in Osmanabad, 1 in Mumbai, 1 in Buldhana

Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which two are from Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 32.

Regarding the four cases reported today, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said all the patients are asymptomatic and are isolated in a hospital.

According to preliminary information, patient from Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and other patient is his high-risk contact, whereas one from Buldhana has travelled to Dubai and the patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland, the government report said.

Of the 32 cases in Maharashtra, 13 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 08:12 PM IST