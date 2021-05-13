COVID-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown up to June 1; negative RTPCR test report mandatory to enter state

The Maharashtra Government has extended lockdown with sweeping restrictions beyond 7 am on May 15 till 7 am on June 1.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday had unanimously recommended the extension of curbs under the Break the Chain mission in a bid to tackle the possible third wave. The state government on Thursday issued a three-page order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

As per the order, any person entering the state by any mode of transport will have to carry a negative RTPCR test report which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of his or her entry into Maharashtra. All the restrictions that have been made applicable to persons arriving from places of ‘’Sensitive Origins’’ as per the orders of April 18 and May 1 will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into Maharashtra.

Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have already been declared as places of ‘’Sensitive Origins.’’

In the case of cargo carriers, not more than two people (driver plus cleaner/helper) may be allowed to travel. If these cargo carriers are originating from outside the state these may be allowed to enter into the state with a negative RTPCR test which will have to be issued up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of entry into Maharashtra and which will be valid for 7 days.

Local Disaster Management Authority (DMA) should keep special vigil over rural markets and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) and ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour and if it finds any such place as difficult to manage and discipline to ensure non spread of EOVID epidemic, local DMA may decide on a case by case to shut these or may impose further restrictions.

Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions though its retail sale shall be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery.

Personnel engaged in Airport and Port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment needed for COVID management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services.

Local DMA may decide to impose further restrictions generally or to specific sectors or specific areas with intimation to State Disaster Management Authority and shall give at least 48 hours of public notice before making such further restrictions applicable. Already the district collectors of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Sindhudurg and Nashik have imposed lockdowns ‘in the wake of unabated rise in COVID 19 cases’

As reported by Free Press Journal, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport will continue to remain open only for essential services staff of the government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Further, vegetable shops, grocery stores, and milk outlets will continue to function between 7 am and 11 am. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.