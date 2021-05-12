Mumbai: 494 cases registered against lockdown violators on May 11; 654 booked

Mumbai, May 11: Mumbai Police registered 520 cases against citizens flouting the lockdown violations on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.
Most violations recorded on Tuesday were against citizens moving around without a valid reason.
Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Tuesday, of the 494 cases of lockdown violations, wherein 654 citizens were booked, 162 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 121 for not wearing a mask and 148 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 32 cases were registered on Tuesday for gathering in public, six cases were registered for illegal vehicular movement and five for operating a hotel establishment.
Four cases were registered against betel nut shops and three against patients fleeing the quarantine centre for violating the COVID rules, while 11 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Tuesday. Most violations were recorded in the northern parts of the city, with 126 violations.
DCP Chaitanya added that of the 654 booked, 276 violators were arrested and released on bail, 356 were issued a notice and 22 were yet to be arrested on Tuesday. Mumbai Police also seized 109 vehicles of motorists found violating the lockdown like curbs and moving without a valid reason.