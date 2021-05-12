Mira Bhayandar: Cops seek permit cancellation of bars for defying COVID-19 lockdown

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate is all set to give nasty hangover to restaurant and bars which were not only found to be serving liquor and eatables inside their establishments but also caught organizing dance shows to entertain soliciting customers during the lockdown period imposed by the state government to contain the deadly pandemic.

Two establishments including Hotel Maansi, a live orchestra bar, and Hotel Disha Palace, a restaurant-cum-bar, were raided by the Kashimira police in the past 72 hours. Stung by the brazen defiance, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare has dashed off letters to the excise wing seeking cancellation of licenses of the erring establishments.

“Apart from letters to the excise wing, we have also requested the local civic body to demolish illegal constructions, extensions and alterations carried out in these bars. A joint effort will be needed to permanently weed out this menace,” he said.

The collector, who himself heads the district disaster management cell, is empowered to assess the severity of offences and decide the quantum of punishment which ranges from monetary penalties, temporary suspension of licenses and even permit termination.

Excise officials have been maintaining that they follow the due process of law for breach-of-rules after receiving such complaints. Already under the scanner for giving more importance to revenue while turning a blind eye towards brazen violations and irregularities in the liquor trade, the excise department of Thane district has been giving a kids-glove treatment to errant beer shop and bar owners by slapping paltry fines for allowing business to run as usual.

The staffers and soliciting customers of both the establishments were rounded after they were caught red-handed while serving and consuming liquor, thus defeating the sole purpose of attempts to contain the spread of the pandemic. The bars were found to be clandestinely operating by giving backdoor entry to customers and serving them liquor and food behind the locked shutters of the dining area, police said.